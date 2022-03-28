Woman arrested after Gauteng-based cop is robbed of his service pistol in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – A 25-year-old woman charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was scheduled to appear in court on Monday after a pistol stolen from a police officer at Shatale, near Bushbuckridge, was found in her possession. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the robbery happened on Saturday and the woman was arrested on Sunday.

“Reports indicate that a member of the SAPS working in Gauteng was driving home with his female companion on the said Saturday. At around 1am the member arrived in Shatale where it is said that he stopped next to a post office,” Mohlala said. The police officer and the woman got out of the vehicle. Two men appeared, and one of them, who is known to the officer, reportedly grabbed his service pistol from him before fleeing with the other suspect, Mohlala said. The incident was reported to the police at Bushbuckridge. Mohlala said a team comprised of members of the Tshwane Tactical Response Team, Ekurhuleni Tactical Response Team, provincial Crime Intelligence, as well as members of the Public Order Policing unit, was assembled.

“The investigation led the team to a house in Shatale Zone 1, where they found a woman. They conducted a search, recovering one Z88 9mm pistol and its magazine with three live rounds hidden inside a wardrobe,” said Mohlala. “The woman was arrested and charged for possession of unlicenced firearm and ammunition. The preliminary probe by police has since revealed that the firearm recovered is the one that was stolen from the SAPS member.” He said police were searching for the two men who reportedly robbed the officer.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has expressed concern over the targeting of police officers by criminals. “People should know that an attack to an officer of the law, is a direct attack on the State and the law should deal with such offenders accordingly.” IOL