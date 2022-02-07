Woman arrested for allegedly stealing Joburg council computer hard drives

Gauteng: A woman was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after allegedly breaking into the City of Johannesburg offices and stealing computer hardware. Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse told news channel ENCA that she had received a call at 2am that there was a suspect in the building.

“She was caught in the act according to our security officers at the metro centre,” Phalatse said, adding that the council had had another break in on 24 January where a woman was caught on CCTV camera breaking into the legal and development planning departments. “Fifty computers were tampered with, hardware stolen. We weren’t clear at the time what the motive was. This seems to be a person that is a repeat offender,” the mayor said. She said there had been a case in 2020, where unfortunately a conviction could not be secured “and we weren’t sure again as to what the issue was. We are really hoping for justice to prevail this time around”.

Phalatse said on hearing about the latest incident, she had gone to the metro centre where there was a woman, a backpack with hardware and hard drives and some information chips. “This time she allegedly broke into the IEC offices and there were five computers on the floors, and again we are not sure what the link is between all these cases,” the mayor said. The South African Police Service has been approached for comment.