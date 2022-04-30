Woman arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a woman, aged 32, after recovering an unlicensed pistol and ammunition in her possession. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the woman was arrested on Friday at Phola.

“Reports indicate that members of the Mpumalanga provincial tracing team were busy with their probe of a certain criminal case whereby information was gathered regarding a firearm and ammunition. The details were then followed and the investigation led the members into a house at Phola. “Upon their arrival, they found a female and then conducted a search inside the house where a 9mm pistol with ammunition was discovered. The lady was not in possession of a licence for the firearm hence she was arrested and charged accordingly,” he said. A Mpumalanga woman has been arrested for possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition. Picture: SAPS He said the woman is expected to appear in the Ogies Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has applauded the police officers “for their resilience in fighting crime, specifically in tackling the proliferation of firearms”. She reiterated that police will continue to remove illegal firearms that are in circulation within the Mpumalanga society. “Our members are like an oiled machine and well determined to ensure that the trust is maintained between the police and our communities in the fight against crime.

