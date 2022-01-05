Woman dies after being dragged by taxi while allegedly running across the road in Durban
Durban: A woman, believed to be in her sixties, was killed after she was knocked by a taxi while allegedly running across the road in Stamford Hill on Wednesday morning.
Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said it appeared that the woman had been running across the road from the Durban station.
“She got knocked by a taxi driver, got dragged for a few metres.
“When paramedics arrived on scene and assessed the patient, she had severe traumatic injuries with amputation of the lower limb.
“Paramedics did an assessment but she showed no signs of life and was, sadly, declared deceased on the scene.”
Police said a case of culpable homicide was opened at Durban Central for investigation.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele: “It is alleged that on January 5 at 07:00, a 70-year-old woman was attempting to cross Umngeni Road by Durban station when she was knocked by a taxi. She sustained injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene. Circumstance surrounding the incident are being investigated.”
