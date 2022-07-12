‘Woman King’ trailer sparks excitement with star-studded cast

The eagerly awaited American film “The Woman King” has dropped its trailer, leaving social media buzzing with excitement after revealing some terrific scenes. Announced last year, the movie sparked excitement, particularly for its skilful cast.

Adding to the enthusiasm is the appearance of South African actors alongside American actress Viola Davis. This includes internationally acclaimed actress Thuso Mbedu, renowned actor Siv Ngesi, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Seputla Sebogodi, Thando Dlomo, Masali Baduza, Makgotso Monyemorathoe and Cebelihle Mbambo. It also stars Lashana Lynch and John Boyega.

Inspired by true events, the story follows Nanisca (Davis), a general of an all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit. The duo will take on their enemies who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. Boyega stars as Dahomey’s ruler, King Ghezo. Written by Dana Stevens and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures in September. When Tunzi was cast in the historical masterpiece she was brimming with pride.

The 28-year-old took to her social media accounts to break the news of her acting debut. “I am so honoured and excited to announce that I have been cast for the film The Woman King. “It is a completely new world and first-time experience for me, so I enter it with the utmost respect and humility. Forever grateful and looking forward,” wrote Tunzi.