Woman previously fined for drug dealing arrested on fresh charges

Pretoria – A 53-year-old woman, who was previously fined R12 000 for dealing in drugs, was on Thursday appeared in the Secunda District Court in Mpumalanga on a fresh charge of dealing in drugs. “The Hawks serious organised crime investigation (team) based in Secunda, together with crime intelligence and K9 unit, promptly responded to information about a suspect allegedly dealing in drugs around Secunda on Tuesday,” said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

“A disruptive search and seizure operation was executed on the premises, and the suspect was found in possession of drugs - crystal meth. A 53-year-old suspect was arrested, and the drugs were confiscated for further investigation.” The Hawks said the 53-year is a repeat offender. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was previously arrested by the Hawks for the same offence in 2020, and she was sentenced to R12 000. She is expected to appear in the Secunda district court facing another charge of dealing in drugs,” said Sekgotodi.

In November, a 37-year-old female prison warder appeared in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court for allegedly dealing in drugs. Tinyiko Claudia Mathebula, based at Paxton Correctional Services in Witbank, was arrested by the Hawks after she was found in possession of drugs. Sekgotodi said the court released Mathebula on R3 000 bail and postponed the case to 27 January for further investigation.