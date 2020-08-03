Woman, son, sangoma and 5 others in court for murder of crime intelligence boss Major General Hendrick Mogoerane

Johannesburg - The 26-year-old son of murdered retired Crime Intelligence officer Major General Hendrick Mogoerane, 60, is one of the latest people to be arrested for his 2018 murder. Thabiso Mogoerane was arrested on Thursday in Norkem Park, two years after his father was found murdered in the back of his vehicle which was the abandoned not far from his house. Mogoerane appeared at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday alongside his 57-year-old mother Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane , 71-year-old sangoma Ntombizodwa Eunice Dlamini , Mzweshinga Zondo, 51, Morris Musa Maisela, 47, Thokozani Zondo, 46, Sanele Micheal Mphuthi, 38, Thulani Nxumalo, 35. Another suspect, Bongiwe Lukhele, 46, was murdered not long after the crime was committed. Spokesperson for the Hawks Captain Ndivuwho Mulamu said Mogoerane, who had retired just a few months earlier, was found dead in the back of his car in January 2018. He had been poisoned.

Mulamu said investigations revealed he had been poisoned at his Norkem home then driven to where his car was found abandoned.

His wife was later arrested as well as other people believed to have been behind the murder.

“Lukhele, who was from Vosloorus, was found to have been the one whose car was also used in the commission of the crime.

“Although she was arrested, she was not charged with murder and turned state witness. Unfortunately she was murdered in the second court appearance.”

Mulamu said as investigations were continuing, they later led them to Mogoerane’s son, Thabiso on Thursday. He was arrested, and released on R10 000 bail.

All the accused are out on bail and will be back in court on September 3.

IOL