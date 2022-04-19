Woman stabs father of her child to death during alcohol fuelled quarrel

Pretoria - A 53-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Mpumalanga by the 46-year-old mother of his two-year-old son at Ekulindeni township, police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred on Saturday evening.

Story continues below Advertisment

“According to the report, the pair is said to have been drinking at their apartment and a heated argument broke out between them whereby a friend tried to intervene but failed,” Mohlala said. “It is said that the scuffle turned violent which resulted in the man being allegedly stabbed on his shoulder by the woman. He reportedly sustained some injuries and as a result he was ferried to hospital for medical treatment where he later succumbed.” The woman was subsequently arrested by police and was due to appear before the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court, on a murder charge on Tuesday.

Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident, and urged couples to refrain from opting for violence when they face challenges. “Violence has never brought solution to any crisis but it always brings calamity. So we plead with our communities to make use (of) other available alternatives such as social workers, the spiritual fraternity and traditional leaders to help them resolve disputes,” said Manamela. Last month, a 31-year-old man was hacked to death and then torched in Mpumalanga, allegedly by a group of five men.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the time, Mohlala said the incident happened at the Kwa Mgodi area in Piet Retief. “According to the report, on the said day around 19h15, a certain man was at home with his wife and child when a group of five men armed with bush knives entered their home,” Mohlala said. “They then held the family hostage and dragged the husband outside whilst the wife and kid were kept inside. The man was then allegedly hacked by the suspects until he gave up (died).”

Story continues below Advertisment

Thereafter, Mohlala said the assailants reportedly pulled his body into a certain rondavel before setting it alight. The attackers then fled the scene. IOL