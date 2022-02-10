Woman tells court how she escaped and called cops after rapist fell asleep

Pretoria – The Ermelo Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced convicted rapist Lucky Wiseman Mkhonto to 10 years imprisonment for raping a 24-year-old woman who had accompanied him to his house in 2020. “The sentence emanates from a rape incident which occurred on July 31, 2020 at Ermelo. The court heard that on that day, a 24-year-old woman visited a friend at Thusi village in Ermelo. Mkhonto was also present at the place where the woman visited,” said Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Police said Mkhonto then tricked the woman, “and made her to fall for his evil plans” by requesting her to accompany him to his house where he said he needed to collect some cigarettes. “Upon arrival at the house, both went inside, whereby the accused locked the door as well as its burglar (gate). He then held the woman hostage where he threatened her with a knife then raped her. “The next morning, around 4am, the accused somehow fell asleep and the woman got an opportunity and escaped. She went to the SAPS in Ermelo and reported the matter,” he said.

Mohlala said police immediately went to the house, found Mkhonto sleeping and arrested him for rape. “The case was investigated by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) in Ermelo. Mkhonto then went on trial and was convicted hence he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for rape,” he said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the sentence imposed on Mkhonto.