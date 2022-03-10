Woman to spend five years in jail, or pay R100 000 fine for possession of R650 000 gold

Pretoria – The Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court, in North West, has sentenced 40-year-old woman Agrinath Maluli to a five years imprisonment, or alternatively a fine of R100 000 after she was arrested for possession of unprocessed gold worth approximately R650 000. North West spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Maluli was arrested at her home in Khuma on June 24 last year.

“The illicit mining task team was following up on information when her house was searched and unwrought gold worth approximately R650 000 was found. “She made a series of court appearances and later pleaded guilty resulting in her sentence of a fine of R100 000 or five years imprisonment, and a further five years imprisonment which is wholly suspended for five years,” said Rikhotso. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two suspects were arrested during a “disruptive operation” at a house in Kanana on Wednesday.

Rikhotso said the pair was found with an assortment of drug packets containing CAT, cocaine and mandrax tablets. “They will make an appearance before the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where they will be facing a charge of possession of drugs,” she said. Last month a 40-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly selling uncut diamonds for R3.5 million appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho.

At the time, Rikhotso said the case against Piet Visagie was postponed for a bail application. Visagie was arrested for allegedly dealing in uncut diamonds in Mahikeng. "The investigation team followed up on information and the suspect was arrested in a sting operation during an alleged transaction of 13 uncut diamonds. He was selling (them) for R3.5 million," said Rikhotso.

