Woman who allegedly ordered hit on parents, siblings to spend Christmas behind bars

Rustenburg – A 20-year-old woman who allegedly orchestrated a hit on her parents and siblings will spend Christmas in police cells. North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said Onthatile Sebati along with alleged hit men Kagiso Mokone, 23, and Tumelo Mokone, 23, appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday where their case was postponed to December 30 for bail application.

They are facing five counts of murder. Sebati, then aged 16, allegedly hired hit men to kill her parents and siblings in Mmakau, east of Brits, five years ago. On December 6 in 2016, Sebati reportedly went outside to dispose of the water she had been using to wash dishes. While outside, she heard gunshots inside the house and went back to investigate, but gunmen allegedly shot her in the thigh and fled the scene with a family car, a Chrysler Voyager.

She then alerted neighbours, who informed the police. The police found the bodies of her father, Constable Sello Sebati, 42, her mother Mmatshepo Sebati, 41, her sister Tshegofatso, 22, and young brother Quinton, 6, in a pool of blood. Tshegofatso was seven months pregnant. The unborn baby also died. The Chrysler Voyager was later found abandoned in the bushes at Black Rock Section, Mmakau.

Two men were arrested in January 2017, but the High Court in Pretoria acquitted them due to lack of evidence. Onthatile allegedly went to the police and confessed to have ordered a hit on her family. The alleged hit men were arrested in Brits and Soshanguve, respectively, on December 17 and 18. At the time of the incident Constable Sebati was attached to the Hebron police station.