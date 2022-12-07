Woman’s body recovered in Sandton brings number of Jukskei drownings to 15, baby still missing

Pretoria – The body of a female who was part of the congregation that was swept away by the Jukskei River while performing a religious ritual, was recovered under a bridge in Industry Park, Sandton, yesterday (Wednesday). City of Joburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo said the recovery brings the total number of bodies recovered to 15.

“The search has been cancelled for today (Wed) due to the weather. The team will continue with their search tomorrow morning (Thursday) to search for one more person missing.” According to Khumalo, a 3-month-old baby is still missing. Congregants were swept away on Saturday during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River.

The Joburg EMS said it has been approached by different families reporting that their loved ones are missing, with concerns that they could also have been part of the congregation. It was not known how many individuals attended the baptism. However, it was said that the pastor had been running a church illegally and performing rituals in the river for those who sought his advice. According to eNCA, the whereabouts of the pastor is unknown. Some believe he has gone into hiding.

