Women are still under-represented in SA Judiciary, says Justice Zondo

DURBAN – Women are still underrepresented in the South African Judiciary system, according to acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who presented the annual judiciary report on Tuesday via a live-stream. The report, which measured the judiciary’s performance indicators and targets of functions and mandates between April 2020 and March 2021, found that out of 234 judges and out of 1 726 magistrates, 49% were women.

Eleven judges were discharged from their duties during the period in review, while 10 judges died. No new appointments were made during the period, as interviews could not be conducted because of Covid-19 health and safety regulations. During the period in review, the Gauteng department of health recorded 23 226 teenage pregnancies, with 934 girls between the ages of 10 and 14. A total of 2 976 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 had a termination of pregnancy. Justice Zondo said “the statistics raise disturbing questions about who the fathers of those babies are”, as some of those pregnancies would have occurred during the Covid-19 lockdown when the schools were closed.

