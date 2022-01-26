Women lead men in Covid-19 vaccination, new data shows
Durban: Just over 40 percent of the South African adult population have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and according to the latest data released by the Department of Health, women are leading.
A total of 57 percent of woman have opted to get vaccinated compared to 43 percent of their male counterparts.
In the 18-34 age category a total of 3.2 million females are vaccinated, compared with 2.5 million males.
Similarly in the 35-59 age category 3.2 million females are vaccinated compared to 2.6 million males.
Over 29.5 million vaccine doses have been administered today.
From the 39.8 million South African adult population almost 18.4 million have received a dose of the vaccine.
Over a million teenagers are vaccinated against Covid-19.
IOL