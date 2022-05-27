Worcester hockey star needs assistance for golden opportunity in Netherlands

Cape Town – A Grade 12 pupil from Worcester in the Western Cape has been awarded an opportunity of a lifetime but financial constraints may hinder her. Linique Van Wyk, 17, who attends Montagu High School, is a Boland league hockey player who has been invited to attend the Elsie Coetzer Hockey School (ECHS) clinics in the Netherlands in October.

While the teen is extremely excited, the total cost of the tour is R44 490. Her father, Lyndon van Wyk, 41, a single father of two girls could not contain his pride and excitement for the opportunity she was awarded. Linique van Wyk, 17, from Worcester has the opportunity to head to the Netherlands but needs financial assistance. Here she is pictured with her father, Lyndon. Photo: supplied “As a single parent, I am very much excited and proud of what she accomplished this far.

“At first I was surprisingly shocked, yet also glad. What came to mind was how am I going to get all the necessary funds to make her dream come true. “Knowingly the costs are heavy, with me being wheelchair bound as a paraplegic which also has its struggles with necessities needed, it makes it even more difficult. “Currently, I am not coping, and I know how bad she wants this,” van Wyk said.

Linique van Wyk, 17, from Worcester has the opportunity to head to the Netherlands but needs financial assistance. Photo: supplied The proud father says to witness his daughter on the field is priceless. “The smile on her face is priceless when opportunity knocks for a goal. “Like any parent, my hope for her is to be happy and that this international trip would become a reality for her,” van Wyk said.

Linique plays for the provincial Boland under 18 B team and has been granted the opportunity to represent the region during the national tournament expected to take place during the June/July school holidays. The costs for this tournament is between R5 500 and R7 500 per player. Linique van Wyk, 17, from Worcester has the opportunity to head to the Netherlands but needs financial assistance. Photo: supplied Speaking to IOL, Linique said she has been playing hockey since the age of 13.

“I love how aggressive and intense the game can get but in a way that can calm you and make you feel better about yourself. “I’m definitely very excited about two big opportunities coming up. “I haven’t been outside of the province, which is also the reason why I’m so excited to tour because I’ll be seeing new things while doing what I love the most (hockey).

“I’m obviously hoping to be seen, to do my best and to improve more skills and achieve my goals which is to play for the women’s SA under 21 team,” she said. The teen trains five days a week, three days with her school team, one day with her provincial team and another day on her own. The small town of Worcester are all lobbying behind their hockey superstar and will be trying to raise the funds through fundraising events.