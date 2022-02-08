Workers attacked by swarm of bees on KZN South Coast

Durban: A group of workers who were stung by a swarm of bees on the KZN South Coast on Tuesday morning did not sustain serious injuries. According to Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service, they responded to Sunwich Port area after receiving reports of workers being attacked by bees.

When they arrived they found five workers had been attacked by a swarm of bees. “Reports indicate the workers were working with chainsaws in a garden. The patients were assessed on scene and thankfully the workers did not sustain and serious reactions or injuries from the attack.” There have been a number of incidents recently where people were attacked by bees.

Last month Durban man Brandon Marimuthu, 31, died in hospital after being stung by a swarm of bees. In another incident a 30-year-old was was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after sustaining over 100 bee stings. The incident took place on January 11 in the Cosmo City area in Johannesburg.

Also in January six people were stung by a swarm of bees in the Ballito area in KZN. Paramedics said workers had been mowing a lawn when they disturbed the hive. Two people were treated by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being taken to hospital.