Kim Jong Un's sister is now 'de facto number two'

Seoul - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has delegated a large portion of state affairs to a handful of aides and has made his sister his "de facto number two," South Korea's intelligence agency said on Thursday. The National Intelligence Service made the statements in a closed-door briefing to the National Assembly by lawmakers, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. The report came as Kim told a gathering of ruling party leaders that the country "faced unexpected and inevitable challenges" and that his development goals including improving people's living standards had been "seriously delayed," according to state media. Kim Yo-jong, Kim's younger sister, is now responsible for the isolated nation's relations with the United States and South Korea, according to the Yonhap report. She has not been named as Kim's successor, however, it added.

Two other high-ranking officials have been put in charge of managing North Korea's economy, while two military officials are partially responsible for defence matters.

The reason for the shift in responsibilities was not immediately clear.

On Thursday, state media reported that the North Korean leadership wanted to present a new 5-year plan at a rare party congress in January.

The party congress was being convened "to set forth a correct line of struggle and strategic and tactical policies on the basis of the new requirements of our developing revolution and the prevailing situation," the official news agency KCNA reported.

The congress, which was originally supposed to be held every five years, is the party's most important body.

Despite this, the seventh congress in May 2016 was the first to be held in 36 years. At that time, Kim Jong Un was elected to the newly created post of party chairman.