Los Angeles prosecutors charge Harvey Weinstein with six more counts of sexual assault

Los Angeles - Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday.

The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurred more than a decade ago, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

Weinstein, who was convicted earlier this year in New York of sex crimes, now faces a total of four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, involving five victims for crimes that span from 2004 to 2013 in the Los Angeles area, Lacey said.

Representatives for Weinstein, who is serving 23 years in prison in New York, had no immediate comment on the new charges. Weinstein has always denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone.

If convicted as charged in Los Angeles, the once powerful Hollywood mogul faces up to 140 years to life in state prison, according to Friday's statement.