File picture: Pixabay

Leipzig, Germany - Bomb disposal experts shut down part of the eastern German city of Leipzig to dispose of a World War II bomb weighing 250 kilograms on Thursday night. Some 10,000 people living in the 1 kilometre exclusion zone were evacuated as the team defused the unexploded ordinance, police said.

Children from day-care centres in the area were taken to emergency shelters so their parents could pick them up, the spokesman said. There were also retirement homes inside the exclusion zones.

The bomb - a British device - was discovered during construction work. It was initially estimated to weigh 150 to 200 kilograms, but was heavier than first estimated.

Another 250-kilogram unexploded bomb found in almost the same spot was defused on December 3.