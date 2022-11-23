10 dead in another US shooting, gunman reportedly dead

A gunman has reportedly died after a mass shooting in the city of Chesapeake, Virginia in the United States. The shooting took place at a Walmart supermarket, leaving at least 10 people dead late on Tuesday.

"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake tweeted, according to Reuters. The number of dead and wounded is still unclear, but no more than 10 people have died, local media outlet WAVY reported. Walmart and the Chesapeake police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meanwhile, Xinhua reported multiple fatalities and injuries as a result of the shooting. The call reporting the shooting came in at 10.12pm (05.12 SAST Wednesday), according to Chesapeake police. There is reportedly a large police response outside the supermarket, with dozens of emergency vehicles on the scene.

Police are going through the Walmart building and residents have been asked to steer clear. Earlier this week, five people were shot dead in a mass shooting at a nightclub in the United States. This is a developing story.