100 Years of Republic of Turkey: SA sends congratulations to Erdoğan

Pretoria – International Relations and Co-operation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor has welcomed visiting Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, to South Africa, adding that the engagement deepened relations between Pretoria and Ankara, the capital of Turkey. On behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Pandor sent congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the centennial.

Story continues below Advertisement

“May I also use this opportunity, on behalf of His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and people of the Republic of South Africa to convey our sincerest congratulations and best wishes to His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of the Republic of Türkiye on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Tűrkiye this year,” she said. On October 29, 2023, the Republic of Turkey will celebrate its centennial. The foundation of the Turkish Republic in 1923 marked the foundation of a new nation-state as the successor of the defeated and partitioned Ottoman Empire. The holiday is celebrated as Republic Day in Turkey. On Monday, Çavuşoğlu was joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde as he inaugurated the new building of the Turkish consulate in South Africa, situated in Cape Town.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu inaugurating his country's new consulate premises in Cape Town. Photo: Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu/Twitter South Africa is the first stop for the Turkish foreign minister, who is on a five-nation African tour. Pandor said in their political consultations, both ministers prioritise values of peace and stability, and the rule of law. “Your Excellency (Çavuşoğlu), I am encouraged by our mutual recognition of the importance of the values of peace and stability, democracy, the rule of law and the centrality of multilateralism in sustainable development,” said Pandor.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our meeting today also follows shortly on the visit by Deputy Minister Alvin Botes to Tűrkiye in October 2022 where he had successful discussions with his Türkiyesh counterpart Deputy Minister, Mr Sedat Önal.” The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said the two ministers would hold political consultations during their high-level engagement, co-chaired by both ministers. “Co-chair, it is an honour to preside jointly with you over these consultations today. Such engagements are indicative of our respective countries’ joint commitment to strengthen bilateral relations through dialogue and through the exchange of knowledge in different areas of expertise,” said Pandor.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We look forward to a fruitful engagement on how we can activate cooperation in other equally important areas such as the arts, culture and sport, and science and technology, respectively. “Our countries are active in regional and multilateral issues, and I look forward to exchanging notes on relevant matters in this regard that are important for both our countries,” she said. South Africa also took the opportunity to condemn the loss of life following the Istanbul explosion which killed at least people in a busy area.

“Your Excellency please also allow me to express my deepest condolence on behalf of the South African government to the government and people of the Republic of Türkiye on the tragic loss of life as a result of the explosion which occurred in Istanbul on 13 November 2022. “South Africa remains steadfast in condemning all forms of violence and wishes to extend our sympathy to those directly affected by this tragedy.” During the period April to November 2022, South African exports to Türkiye increased by approximately 18%.