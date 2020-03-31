101-year-old Dutch woman who recovered from Covid-19 offers hope

The Hague - A 101-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus in the Netherlands has recovered, offering what her hospital said was "a spark of hope".

The woman, whose name was not released, was admitted to the IJsselland Hospital near Rotterdam a week and a half ago with breathing difficulties and tested positive for coronavirus.

She was kept in isolation but has now recovered enough to leave hospital. The centenarian, who lives independently, will rest in a nursing home before returning to her home, the hospital said on its website.

"She is a tough lady, and it's great to see her following the medical advice, like sneezing in her elbow and even telling me to keep proper distance," pulmonologist Sunil Ramlal said.

A week ago Medical Care Minister Bruno Bruins, 56, fell to the floor in parliament collapsing from exhaustion during a parliamentary debate on the epidemic.