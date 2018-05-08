In this image made from video, 104-year-old David Goodall arrives at Basel Airport in Switzerland, Monday, May 7, 2018. A 104-year-old Australian scientist has arrived in Switzerland before his planned assisted suicide this week, insisting he’s unbowed about his intentions to die willingly and hopeful that his premeditated death will send a message to legislators back home. (AP Photo)

Vienna - The 104-year-old Australian scientist who has travelled to Switzerland to end his life with medical assistance hopes that his highly publicised move will change the thinking about euthanasia.

Ecologist David Goodall is scheduled to die on Thursday in the care of the end-of-life clinic Lifecircle in Basel.

Goodall told a press conference in Basel that he hoped his story would lead to more liberal laws in Australia, where assisted suicide is not legal.

"I think there probably will be a step in the right direction," he said. "Everyone over the middle age, unquestioned, should have the right to end their life as and when they chose," he added.

Goodall tried unsuccessfully to end his life in Australia after suffering a fall two months ago.

Exit International, a euthanasia advocacy group of which Goodall has been a member for 20 years, raised almost 20,000 dollars to cover the professor's travel costs to Switzerland.

Goodall did not express any signs of nervousness or last-minute doubts about his decision.

When he was asked what music he would like to hear in his last hour, he sang the last movement of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in German:

"Joy, beauteous, godly spark / Daughter of Elysium / Drunk with fire, O Heavenly One / We come unto your sacred shrine."

DPA