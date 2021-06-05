11 TikTok videos to celebrate the start of Pride Month

Cape Town – Happy Pride Month!!

June is now globally seen as International Pride Month to celebrate all things queer and to give representation to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The reason Pride Month is celebrated in June is due to the Stonewall Riots in New York City that happened in 1969, where black and brown trans women, specifically Marsha P Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, led a riot against the police who were targeting gay bars.

While Pride parades occur at different times of the year, usually in the summertime, the queer community globally comes together in June to celebrate the queer community.

There will be many more articles and videos on your Facebook, Twitter or TikTok timeline referring to the LGBT, LGBTIAQ or LGBTIAQQAP+ community.

While those letters may seen overwhelming, they are just representative of vast and complex community. You can read more what those letters stand for here: 'L' is for Lesbian, 'G' is for Gay: what does LGBTIAQ+ stand for anyway?

TikTok, which is one of the platforms that allows queer teens and youth to be most visible and open, has numerous videos that show some of the best parts of the LGBTQIA+ community.

To kick off Pride month in style, here is a look at some of our favourite TikToks for Pride Month:

@sethsanker This year has seriously been so insane. Thank you guys so much for being here. Here’s a compilation of all my videos with over 1M views. #Bye2020 ♬ original sound - Seth Sanker

