People wait outside the Munich Airport in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, after some of its terminals were closed because a person has likely entered the "clean area" through an emergency exit door. Photo: AP Photo/Matthias Schrader.

Munich - Around 130 flights have been cancelled at Munich Airport after a passenger evaded a security checkpoint by passing through an emergency exit door. "Passengers should expect disruptions in air traffic throughout the day," the airport said. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.

All of Terminal 2 and portions of Terminal 1 were cleared by police as they conducted a search for the individual who was eventually found and taken into custody after more than two hours.

According to an initial investigation, the passenger had travelled from a country that authorities consider non-secure and was supposed to have been re-screened before entering another area of the airport.

dpa