14 killed, 123 injured after Air India Express plane skids off runway

New Delhi — An Air India Express flight with 190 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain on Friday in southern India.

Police said at least 14 people were killed and 123 others injured.

Abdul Karim, a senior Kerala state police officer, said the dead included one of the pilots. He said at least 15 of the injured were in critical condition, and that rescue operations were over.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed and broke into two pieces.

The NDTV news channel said the plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in the state of Kerala in southern India.