Montreal - At least 14 people were reported dead by Canadian media Saturday after a lorry collided with a bus carrying a team of young hockey players, as confirmed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The police did not provide a death toll in official statements, though the Globe and Mail newspaper cited the RCMP in its report.

"We can confirm that there are fatalities among the passengers on the bus and a number of serious injuries. We cannot confirm numbers at this time," read a police statement.

"Rescue efforts remain ongoing, and that remains our primary focus at this time. Therefore, we have limited information available."

The accident happened around 5 pm Friday (2300 GMT Friday) in the central province of Saskatchewan, near the town of Tisdale. The players from the Broncos team, who would have been mostly between the ages of 18 and 21, were on their way to a game.

The team spoke of an "incredible tragedy" in a statement.

"Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss," read a statement by group president Kevin Garinger.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his condolences.

"I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond."

dpa