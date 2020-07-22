14 wounded in shootout at Chicago funeral

Xinhua

At least 14 people, all adults, have been hospitalized after multiple people were shot late Tuesday in a neighbourhood on Chicago's south side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said they have transported 11 people in total from the scene.

The shooting started when someone in a black vehicle opened fire on people attending a funeral, who then fired back. One person involved was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Police did not immediately release a motive behind the shooting. Chicago police found at least 60 shell casings at the scene. They urged anyone who knows or saw something to contact the police.