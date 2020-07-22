14 wounded in shootout at Chicago funeral
Xinhua
At least 14 people, all adults, have been hospitalized after multiple people were shot late Tuesday in a neighbourhood on Chicago's south side.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said they have transported 11 people in total from the scene.
The shooting started when someone in a black vehicle opened fire on people attending a funeral, who then fired back. One person involved was taken into custody shortly after the incident.
Police did not immediately release a motive behind the shooting. Chicago police found at least 60 shell casings at the scene. They urged anyone who knows or saw something to contact the police.
The incident happened just hours after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed that US President Donald Trump will be sending federal law enforcement agents to help local police and the attorney's office to fight the violence in Chicago.
Gun violence has spiked recently in Chicago, with hundreds of people being shot over the past months, including a dozen of children.