14-year-old boy dies in India from Nipah virus; government steps up measures to screen people

A 14-year-old boy died from Nipah virus in Kerala in India over the weekend. The National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed that the boy was infected by Nipah.

State Health Minister Veena George said the teenager suffered a massive cardiac arrest, The Independent reported. She said despite best efforts by doctors, the boy died. A previous Nipah outbreak in Malappuram and Kozhikode claimed 17 lives in 2018 out of 23 cases reported.

In Tamil Nadu, the government has stepped up monitoring of Nipah virus in border districts. The screening and monitoring of tourists and those entering from Kerala are being tested for the virus. Fifteen teams have been formed with three members each to test and monitor the health of those entering Tamil Nadu.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus can be transmitted to humans from animals (such as bats or pigs), or contaminated foods and can also be transmitted directly from human-to-human. The WHO said that there is no treatment or vaccine available for either people or animals, and the primary treatment was supportive health care. What are the symptoms?

Infected people initially develop symptoms including fever, headaches, myalgia (muscle pain), vomiting and sore throat. This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis. Some people can also experience atypical pneumonia and severe respiratory problems, including acute respiratory distress.