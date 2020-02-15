Buenos Aires - At least 15 children died in a fire at an orphanage in Haiti, local media reported on Friday.
Emergency services reportedly took more than an hour to reach the blaze in the Kenscoff area south of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince.
The UN children's fund UNICEF said there were babies and young children among the dead.
There were further injuries in the fire, according to Le Nouvelliste newspaper.
"I am deeply devastated by the deaths of the children in the orphanage," Haiti's President Jovenel Moise wrote on Twitter.