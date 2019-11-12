Picture: Regis Duvignau/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Dhaka - Rescuers in Bangladesh were battling on Tuesday to pull passengers from mangled wreckage after a head-on collision of two trains killed at least 15 people and injured more than 40, officials said. A train heading for the southern port city of Chittagong and one bound for Dhaka collided at around 3 a.m. (2100 GMT) in Brahmanbaria, about 100 km (60 miles) east of the capital, crumpling three compartments of the Chittagong-bound train.

"So far, 15 bodies have been recovered," district official Hayat Ud Dowlah Khan told Reuters by telephone from the accident site, warning that the toll could rise during the rescue, mounted by fire, police, border guard and army officials.

"More than 40 injured people have been admitted in hospitals," Khan said, adding that some were in critical condition.

Most passengers were asleep at the time of the crash.