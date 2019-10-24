Protesters hold placards and gather to demand justice for a 19-year-old girl who was killed for refusing to drop sexual harassment charges against her Islamic school's principal, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Nusrat Jahan Rafi told her family she was lured to the roof of her rural school in the town of Feni on April 6 and asked to withdraw the charges by five people clad in burqas. When she refused, she said her hands were tied and she was doused in kerosene and set alight. Rafi told the story to her brother in an ambulance on the way to the hospital and he recorded her testimony on his mobile phone. She died four days later in a Dhaka hospital with burns covering 80% of her body. Picture: Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP

Dhaka - Sixteen people including the head of an Islamic school have been sentenced to death for the murder of a teenage girl who was set on fire at her school in Bangladesh six months ago after accusing the headmaster of sexual assault, officials said on Thursday. Prosecutor Hafez Ahammad said the special tribunal dealing with crimes related to the prevention of repression of women and children handed down the punishment to Siraj Ud Dawla, the headmaster of the religious school, and his associates for killing the 19-year old girl, Nusrat Jahan, in the eastern Bangladeshi district of Feni.

Jahan died in a Dhaka hospital on April 10, five days after she was attacked at the Sonagazi Islamia Madrasa, sparking a nationwide outcry against sexual abuse and harassment.

She was taken by two classmates to the rooftop of the school where the accused asked her to withdraw the case against headmaster Dawla, according to investigator Banaj Kumar Majumder.

When she refused, a group of five people poured kerosene on her and set her on fire, he said.