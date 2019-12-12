London - Greta Thunberg has been named Time magazine’s youngest ever person of the year.
The 16-year-old has become the sometimes divisive face of the youth environmental movement, challenging world leaders to do more to stop global warming.
Miss Thunberg launched a grassroots campaign aged 15 by skipping school every Friday to protest outside the Swedish parliament, urging the government to curb carbon emissions.
She struck a chord and in September this year millions took to the streets in cities around the world to support her cause.