Hong Kong - Nineteen people were killed on Saturday evening when a double decker bus overturned in Hong Kong, police said.

"The latest figures show a total of 19 persons, which include 17 male and two female, were certified dead at the scene. We are still counting the number of injuries," a spokeswoman told dpa.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident, she said.

The accident occurred in Tai Po district in the New Territories.

