2025 sees the dawn of the Chinese Year of the Snake

The Year of the Snake begins on January 29, the date of the second new moon after the winter solstice, as part of a 12-year cycle.

The Chinese New Year is determined by a lunisolar calendar, which is based on precise astronomical observation of the sun’s longitude and the phases of the moon.

Its origins are believed to date back to the Shang Dynasty of 1400BCE.

Each year consists of 12 lunar months, alternating between 29 and 30 days each, with 12 full lunar cycles equalling between 353 and 355 days in total.