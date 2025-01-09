2025 sees the dawn of the Chinese Year of the Snake

The Year of the Snake begins on January 29, the date of the second new moon after the winter solstice, as part of a 12-year cycle.
The Chinese New Year is determined by a lunisolar calendar, which is based on precise astronomical observation of the sun’s longitude and the phases of the moon.
Its origins are believed to date back to the Shang Dynasty of 1400BCE.
Each year consists of 12 lunar months, alternating between 29 and 30 days each, with 12 full lunar cycles equalling between 353 and 355 days in total.
However, as the solar year in 365.25 days long, an intercalary month is added roughly every three years.
Evidence suggests that Chinese astronomers developed the Metonic cycle of 235 months every 19 years, at least a century before Ancient Greece.
The year is also broken down into 24 meteorological points, two per month based on the solar year.
However, when the lunar month fails to contain both points, the extra month, usually given the same name as the preceding month, is inserted.
