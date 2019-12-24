Palembang — A bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesia's Sumatra island after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 28 people and injuring 13 others, police and rescuers said Tuesday.
The accident occurred just before midnight Monday on a winding road in South Sumatra province's Pagaralam district.
Palembang search and rescue operation chief Berty Kowaas said the bodies were taken to a hospital for identification, including that of a young boy who was pulled from a river near the crash site.
One of the injured was in critical condition, local police chief Dolly Gumara said.
Gumara said the bus plunged into a 80-metre (262-foot) -deep ravine and crashed into a fast-flowing river after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp declines.