File picture: Leah Kelley from Pexels

Missouri - Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges. An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. A 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12. All three live in St. Charles.

Police started investigating after the adult male brought an infant to a hospital on February 11. Charging documents said the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.

The man initially said someone dropped the infant off on his front porch. He later explained that he was a relative. He said he did not know the girl was pregnant or that she was being sexually assaulted until she gave birth.

During questioning, the teen told police he had sex with the girl about 100 times but did not know she was pregnant, according to charging documents.