38-year-old woman decides to move into retirement facility for a slower life

A woman from China who was working as a scriptwriter in the film and television industry for over a decade when her demanding schedule and high workload began to take a toll on her health. To mitigate her work’s stress and other impacts on her body, she decided to take an unconventional solution by moving into a retirement facility at just 38-years-old.

This is according to 6Park News. Doctors reportedly advised her to take it easy or risk developing more serious health concerns. Without parents or other family members to move in with, she took to the internet to search for answers. She came across an article about a retirement home and how peaceful and tranquil living there was, so she opted to check it out for herself.

“There are two reasons why I chose a nursing home instead of a hotel. First, I was very curious about the nursing home and wanted to see what it was like and whether it was as boring as everyone said. Secondly, because I was sick, I hoped to have a place to rest, access basic medical care, and eat healthily,” she was quoted as saying. She added that in her former job, she usually had to work late into the night, and as a result, she could not sleep well. “I wanted to live a good life, slow down, and find a place to recuperate. My work and rest are very regular now. I go to bed around 9pm in the evening, but I get up very early in the morning. I read books, write novels, and write memoirs for the elderly every day. I don’t feel lonely or bored in the nursing home,” she told 6Park News.