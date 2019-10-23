London - Police in south-eastern England said emergency services recovered 39 bodies early Wednesday from a lorry container believed to have been driven from Bulgaria.
Essex Police said they investigated a report early Wednesday of "a lorry container with people inside" at the Waterglade Industrial Park near the town of Grays.
"Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene," the police said, adding that early indications suggested the victims were 38 adults and one teenager.
They said the truck driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she was "shocked & saddened by this utterly tragic incident."