46 killed in blast in Syrian town held by Turkish-backed rebels

Beirut/Istanbul - At least 46 people were killed in a blast on Tuesday in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkish-backed rebels, a war monitor said.

A booby-trapped fuel tanker exploded on the road to Rajo in the town of Afrin, which is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied rebel groups, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The blast also wounded at least 50 people, the watchdog said, adding that the death toll is likely to increase as most of the wounded were in critical condition.

The watchdog said it observed charred bodies of children and women and nine others for fighters allied with Turkey.

But the Turkish Defence Ministry said that 40 people were killed, including 11 children, and 47 were wounded.