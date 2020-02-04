World - A Nigerian court adjourned the trial of 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex today.
Their appearance is a high-profile case seen as a test for a contentious law that criminalises homosexuality.
Ilyas Abdulrahman, a lawyer for the prosecution, said their lead witness, the police inspector who led the raid in which the men were arrested, would appear on Wednesday.
The defendants, who face up to 10 years in jail if convicted, had waited for over three hours for the trial to begin at the Federal High Court in Lagos.
Homosexuality is outlawed in many socially conservative African societies where some religious groups brand it a corrupting Western import.