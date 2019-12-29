New York - An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state and fled before apparently being arrested, a Jewish organization said, a rampage that came after days of increased tension over anti-Semitic assaults.
The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) said on Twitter an attacker wearing a scarf stabbed the victims at a house in Monsey, Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York City.
All five victims were taken to hospitals, the council said, adding that two of the victims were critical, with one of them stabbed at least six times.
"The suspect fled the scene, but he is in custody at this time," the Ramapo Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The police department confirmed that five people were stabbed and said that the investigation was going on. The department did not provide any more details.