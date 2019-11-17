Los Angeles -- Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a shooting incident at a home in Southern California Saturday morning, local police said.
The suspect is believed to be among the dead.
According to the local San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper, the homicide incident occurred in Paradise Hill, a city located 35 kilometers north of U.S.-Mexico border.
Police said they took the first 911 call at 6:49 a.m. local time and when they arrived on scene, they found several people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
A 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found dead inside.