President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Picture: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Washington - Sixty-five percent of Americans have said they don't think they are likely to change their minds about the impeachment against President Donald Trump as the Democrats-controlled House inquiry moved into the second week of public hearings, according to a new poll released on Tuesday. Only 30 percent of the surveyed thought there's a chance that new information could sway their opinion, the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found.

Those who said they are firmly decided included 68 percent of registered Democrats, 73 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of independents, the poll showed.

Americans' view on the ongoing impeachment inquiry is roughly split: Half approve of the probe, while 43 percent disapprove, the poll showed.

However, as high as 70 percent of the polled said it is unacceptable for a US president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival, according to the poll.