PORT OF SPAIN - Dozens of people were found on Wednesday chained and in cages in a Trinidad and Tobago rehabilitation centre for ex-prisoners run by a religious organisation, police said. Police said in a statement that 65 men and 4 women were rescued from a "modern-day slavery" operation at the Transformed Life Ministry Rehabilitation Centre in Arouca, 19 km east of the capital Port of Spain. Six people at the compound were arrested.

Police spokesman Wayne Mystar said all the people at the center were nationals of Trinidad and Tobago.

Transformed Life Ministry was founded 19 years ago by Glen Awong. According to its website, Awong, while serving a seven-year term in prison, "answered the call from God and started his ministry within the prison walls."

"Transformed Life Ministry’s mission is to serve male ex-prisoners and deportees, by providing safe transitional housing, developmental and rehabilitation programmes, to promote healthy reintegration into society," the center says on the website.