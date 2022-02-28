7 key developments happening in the Ukraine / Russia conflict today

1 - The United Nations reported that two civilians were killed in Ukraine including seven children. 2 - The UN Human Rights Council voted on Monday to hold an urgent debate about Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine at Kyiv's request, amid widespread international condemnation of Moscow's attack.

Ukraine's request to hold an urgent debate at the council in Geneva was supported by 29 of the council's 47 members, with five voting against, including Russia and China, and 13 abstentions. Before the vote, Ukraine's ambassador in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, described Russia's actions as an attack on the wider international community.

3 - Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian soldiers to lay down their arms. 4 - Volodymyr Zelensky demanded 'immediate' EU membership for Ukraine

5 - Europe's stock markets sank Monday after world powers imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on a higher alert.

In early deals, London's FTSE 100 index of top companies shed 1.4 percent to 7,384,68 points. BP's share price slumped 6.0 percent after the British energy giant signalled its exit from Russia.

6 - Italy on Monday "strongly recommended" Italian citizens leave Russia by any commercial means possible after the European Union shut its airspace to Russian aircraft over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The EU closed its airspace Sunday after many of its 27 member states, including Italy, individually announced intentions to prohibit Russian planes from entering or flying over their countries.

"In view of this measure and possible further restrictions in the next few hours, it is strongly recommended that compatriots present in the country on a temporary basis... make timely arrangements to return to Italy," the foreign ministry said. "Tourists, students, business travellers and the like" should return "by the commercial means still available". Italy also recommended that "all travel to the Russian Federation be postponed".

Canada and Britain have also closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.