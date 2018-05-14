An uprooted tree from Sunday's sudden storm is seen falling next to a vehicle, in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 14, 2018. Powerful wind and rain storms have swept across northern India, with authorities saying many have been killed. Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

New Delhi - At least 84 people died as severe storms lashed five Indian states overnight, with local agencies placed on alert amid warnings of more bad weather ahead, officials said on Monday.

Since Sunday night, high-speed winds accompanied by rain and lightning have left a trail of destruction, bringing down homes and leaving dozens injured.

The northern state of Uttar Pradesh reported the highest death toll at 52, according to officials at the state's disaster control room.

Many of the injured had succumbed to their injuries, leading to the raising of the death toll. As many as 131 people were injured.

Fourteen people died in the eastern state of West Bengal, while another 12 died in the southern province of Andhra Pradesh and three in neighbouring Telangana state.

Two more people died in the capital, New Delhi, while another death was confirmed from the hill state of Uttarakhand.

Most of the deaths were reportedly due to collapsing houses and lightning strikes.

Relief departments were assessing the damage in various states.

Flight operations at Delhi's international airport were put on hold, and more than 70 flights had been diverted on Sunday.

The bad weather also affected train services and road traffic in Delhi and its suburbs.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

All the states were on high alert, as the weather bureau has warned of more thunderstorms until Tuesday.

Summer dust storms accompanied by strong winds are common in India ahead of the rainy monsoon season.

Earlier this month, northern India was hit by a powerful squall and thunderstorms that killed more than 120 people and left scores hurt.

DPA