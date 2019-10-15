Men line up outside a polling station in a western neighbourhood of Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 28, 2019. Picture: Rahmat Gul/AP

Kabul (dpa) - Eighty-five civilians were killed in election-related violence on polling day in Afghanistan's presidential election held last month, a special report released by the UN said on Tuesday. Some 373 others were injured in the incidents mainly "coming from the Taliban's deliberate campaign of violence and intimidation to disrupt Afghanistan's presidential election," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in the report.

A third of the civilian casualties were children, the report found.

"Widespread or systematic attacks against civilian populations may constitute crimes against humanity," said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's presidential election was held on September 28 under tight security, but voter turnout was reported to be the lowest since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.