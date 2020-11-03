9 must-see cartoons about the US Elections

Americans head to the polls on Tuesday to conclude a bitter and divisive US election campaign, as Republican President Donald Trump seeks to overcome Democratic rival Joe Biden's lead in opinion polls to win four more years in the White House.

The voting caps a campaign dominated by the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 231 000 people in the United States and put millions out of work, and shaken by nationwide protests over racial injustice against Black Americans.

Here are 9 cartoons which encapsulate the year leading up to Election Day.

Cartoon: Bethuel Mangena/African News Agency/ANA

Cartoon: Bethuel Mangena/African News Agency/ANA

Cartoon: Jeff Danziger/The Washington Post

Cartoon: Tim Campbell/The Washington Post

Cartoon: Jeff Danziger/The Washington Post

Cartoon: Bethuel Mangena/African News Agency/ANA

Cartoon: Tim Campbell/The Washington Post