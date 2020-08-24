90 people feared trapped in building collapse south of Mumbai

By Rajendra Jadhav and Rupam Jain

Mumbai - At least 90 people were feared trapped in the debris of a five-storey building which collapsed south of India's financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, according to police in Maharashtra state.

The building, which comprised around 47 flats, caved in on Monday evening, a police statement said.

Authorities said 28 people were pulled out by rescue teams amid heavy monsoon rains and local residents had joined the operation at the disaster site in Mahad, an industrial town about 200 km (125 miles) south of Mumbai.

The number of dead is yet to be ascertained.